In the second match of the ongoing T20I Quadrangular Series 2025, hosts Hong Kong are clashing against Kuwait on April 9. The Hong Kong vs Kuwait T20I match will be held in Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, and will start at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast partner, no live viewing option on TV will be available in India. Similarly, the online streaming viewing option for the HK vs KUW T20I match will not be available in India. However, fans outside India can find live viewing options of the T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 on the Cricket Hong Kong YouTube channel. You can also follow the official handles of the Hong Kong and Kuwait national cricket teams for all live updates and scores. Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Cricket Tournament.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Live

Hong Kong, China and Kuwait teams are prepared for the Hong Kong Men’s T20I Series 2025. 💥 Let's tune in to this match and cheer for your favorite team in the livestream provided below‼️ 🏏 Kuwait won the toss and chose to bowl first. 🔗Livestream:https://t.co/leAZjNBcCT… pic.twitter.com/4GopVMFSIt — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) April 9, 2025

