While Australia look to extend their lead and seal the series, Pakistan enter the second Test in Melbourne eyeing a comeback. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test or Boxing Day Test 2023 takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne from December 26 onwards. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test starts at 05:00 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India. As Star Sports Network hosts the broadcast rights of Australia vs Pakistan, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the second Test. 'Why the Double Standards?' Tabraiz Shamsi Slams ICC For Denying Usman Khwaja Permission to Wear 'Pro-Palestine Shoes' (See Post).

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Pakistan look to prove a point in Boxing Day Test Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Xv6M2DMuQu#AUSvPAK — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 25, 2023

