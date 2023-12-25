Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has been denied permission to wear shoes with messages on it during the Australia vs Pakistan Test series. Khawaja wanted to spread the messages 'All Lives Are Equal' and 'Freedom Is A Human Right' while representing his nation on the cricket ground. But he has been stopped by ICC who do not allow any political gestures on the field. Tabraiz Shamsi, South African cricketer, came out in support of Khawaja. He shared a post on social media reading 'I would like the ICC to explain what exactly has Usman Khawaja done wrong?? Why the double standards??'. Australia Captain Pat Cummins Comes Out in Support of Usman Khawaja After ICC Turns Down His Request To Have ‘Dove’ Logo on Bat and Shoes During Boxing Day Test.

Tabraiz Shamsi Slams ICC For Denying Usman Khwaja Permission to Wear 'Pro-Palestine Shoes'

