Australia and Pakistan are currently engaged in the last and third Test match of the three-Test series and they will continue their engaging clash on Day 3 of the Test match after the Day 2 got interrupted due to rain. Day 3 of the AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 5, 2024 and it will begin at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Pakistan's tour of Australia and the AUS vs PAK 3rd Test live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch AUS vs PAK live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Oops! Broadcaster Goofs-Up, Shows Different Replay With Shan Masood at Non-Striker's End During No-Ball Check Of His Dismissal in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023-24; Video Goes Viral.

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

No play is possible in the final session due to rain 🌧️ Aamir Jamal and Salman Ali Agha among the wickets as Australia trail by 197 runs 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gMpAgEMubs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 4, 2024

