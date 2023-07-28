Central Zone and West Zone will take centre stage in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Friday, July 28 at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. The match will kick-start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Given the BCCI media rights are yet to be sold, the live telecast of the forthcoming encounter match would not be available in India. However, Indian fans need not worry as they can enjoy the live streaming of the Central Zone vs West Zone match on the BCCI.TV website and the official BCCI App. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Venkatesh Iyer To Lead Central Zone, Rinku Singh, Mohsin Khan Included; See Full Squad.

Central Zone vs West Zone Live

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)