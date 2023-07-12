Venkatesh Iyer has been picked to lead the Central Zone team in Deodhar Trophy 2023. Iyer's teammate at Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh has been included alongside the left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan. Other notable inclusions are Akash Madhwal and Yash Thakur, both of whom had good performances in the IPL this year. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Nitish Rana Appointed Captain of North Zone.

Central Zone Full Squad for Deodhar Trophy 2023

Central Zone Team for Prof. Deodhar Trophy! Ready to Perform in the tournament and bring the cup home this season!!#UnstoppableUP #UPCA pic.twitter.com/rby7svppB5 — UPCA (@UPCACricket) July 12, 2023

