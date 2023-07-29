The fifth and final Test of Ashes 2023 kick-started on July 27 at the Kennington Oval, London. After being put to bat, England piled on 283 runs courtesy of a sensational half-century by Harry Brook. Australia in response, managed to take a slender lead of 12 runs as they amassed 295 runs in their first innings. Steve Smith was the top-scorer for the visitors, having notched up 71 runs. With two days done and dusted, the action will move towards Day 3 on Saturday, July 29. The third day of the game will kick-start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Ashes 2023 and thus, Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels would provide a live telecast of the upcoming day's play in India. Cricket lovers in the country can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Moreover, Jio users can watch the match for free on the JioTV app. Joe Root Catch Video: Watch the England Cricketer Grab One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Marnus Labuschagne During Day 2 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 5th Test

ENG vs AUS 5th Test 2023 Day 3 Live

Steve Smith's gritty knock of 7⃣1⃣ ensured that 🇦🇺 took the ☝st innings lead in the 5th Test 💪 Will his knock eventually turn out to be a match-winning one? 🤔 Watch Day 3⃣ of #ENGvAUS, today, 3:30 PM onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📱📺 #QissaAshesKa #Ashes pic.twitter.com/qgeS0WKuDm — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)