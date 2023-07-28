England finally get a breakthrough and this time through a stunning one handed grab for Joe Root in the first slip off a Mark Wood delivery. England started the Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 5th Test being a little behind and they needed a wicket to claw back into the game. Marnus Labuschagne, looking to block an incoming delivery, nicks one, and Joe Root picks out the ball from thin air, diving to his left. A slight relief for the Englishmen. Bizarre! Middlesex Captain Toby Roland-Jones Gets Dismissed Hit-Wicket on His Follow-Through After Hitting a Six in County Championship Match (Watch Video).

Joe Root Catch Video

