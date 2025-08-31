After having the first two matches abandoned and ending in no result, the Switzerland national cricket team will play the hosts Guernsey national cricket team for the third/ final T20I. The Guernsey vs Switzerland 3rd T20I 2025 is scheduled to be played at the King George V Sports Ground in Castel. The match is organized to be played on Sunday, August 31, starting at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, in India, the Guernsey vs Switzerland 3rd T20I 2025 will not have any live telecast viewing options due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India will have no live streaming viewing options for the Guernsey vs Switzerland 3rd T20I 2025 match. Who is Davina Perrin? Know All About 18-Year-Old England Sensation Who Smashed Fastest Century in The Women’s Hundred During Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Eliminator Match.

Guernsey vs Switzerland Three-Match T20I Series Details

‼️ch-ch-ch-CHANGES‼️ Circumstances beyond our control mean 🇫🇮Finland will now not be competing... ☹️ But that means we get 3⃣ T20 Internationals against 🇨🇭Switzerland 😃 🏏Warm-up T20 Friday pm 💥💥💥Three T20i matches - Sat am, Sat pm, Sun am 🤔Reserve slot - Sunday pm pic.twitter.com/C4iY3Ku7qu — Guernsey Cricket (@guernseycricket) August 28, 2025

