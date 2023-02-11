India have accumulated a decent lead in the ongoing first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. On day three, which begins at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time), India will be looking to extend their lead. The live telecast of IND vs AUS match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hind/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match on DD Free Dish. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this contest can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming Online

We can’t wait for the sparks we know will fly, every time Ashwin goes up against Warner! 🧨 Tune-in to the 1st Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Today | 9:00 AM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/8IoYSNKYDh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2023

