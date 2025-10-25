The India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team face each other in the third and final match IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series on Saturday, October 25. Australia are leading the series 2-0, and will hope for a whitewash, while India will be desperate to avoid losing a third match in a row. The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, and will begin at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, and fans can watch India vs Australia live telecast of the 3rd ODI on its TV channels. The India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast will also be available on DD Sports, but only for DD Free Dish users. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch IND vs AUS live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 Live Streaming

The crowd, the chants, the emotions Ro-Ko moments hit differently! 😍#AUSvIND, 3rd ODI 👉 SAT, 25th OCT, 8 AM pic.twitter.com/pOOxaqVlpW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 24, 2025

