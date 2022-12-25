The IND vs BAN 2nd Test, happening at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka is in a very interesting stage. Being asked to chase a challenging score of 145, India are currently 45-4. The visitors still need 100 runs to wrap up the match and the series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will need 6 wickets to register a historic win against India. Day 4 will commence at 9.30 IST (Indian Standard Time). You can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the match. If you are a DD Free Dish user, you can enjoy the free live telecast on DD Sports. Meanwhile, Sony Liv will provide live streaming of the match.

Sony Liv to Live Stream IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4

#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 is chasing a famous series win over @BCBtigers 🇧🇩 Will @klrahul lead the visitors to a historic 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧-𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩 over the hosts? 🤔 Tune in to #BANvIND 2️⃣nd Test Day ☝️, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/vgQITPAimS — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)