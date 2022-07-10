India are ready to face England in the 3rd T20I of three match series. The match will be played at the Trent Bridge on July 10, 2022 (Sunday). It has a start time of 07:00 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports will Telecast the clash live on television. Fans can watch online live streaming of this match on SonyLIV app.

