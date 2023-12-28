The highly anticipated Australia Women's tour of India is ready for the next stage as IND W will take on AUS W in the 1st ODI match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, December 28. The IND W vs AUS W 1st ODI starts at 1:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI on the Sports 18 network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the FanCode app. ‘Ball Dekhte Rehna…’ Stump Mic Catches Virat Kohli Guiding Shreyas Iyer While Batting During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video)

IND W vs AUS W 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

