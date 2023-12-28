During the day 1 play of the 1st Test Match between India and South Africa, the Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli was spotted guiding fellow batsman Shreyas Iyer about how to face the ball. The stump mic caught the words told by Virat Kohli that were- "Ball dekhte rehna hath mein uske, Kidhar pakda rahega" (Keep looking at the ball in his hand, where will it be held). Indian batsmen faced difficulty in facing the ball on South African soil. 'I Love You' Young Virat Kohli Fan Holds Placard For Star Indian Cricketer During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023, Picture Goes Viral!

Watch Video Here

Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - "Ball dekhte rehna hath mein uske, Kidhar pakda rahega (Keep looking at the ball in his hand, where will it be held)



My Idolo Dedication For Team India 🥹❤️🇮🇳#INDvsSA #Selfless #Tests #Steph #WTC25 #Gill #NewYear #Luka pic.twitter.com/8fwWZovdfZ— Shivendra Yadav (@Shivvvydv08) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)