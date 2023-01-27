After a setback with defeat in the hands of Australia U-19 Women, India U-19 Women returned strong to defeat Sri Lanka U-19 Women and qualify for the semifinal to face New Zealand U-19 Women. The India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st Semi-final U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played on January 27 (Friday) at Senwes Sport Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The match will start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st Semi-final U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will Live Telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to follow the Live Telecast of the 1st Semi-final of the U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 between IN-W and NZ-W in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st Semifinal U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on the FanCode app or website. Nat Sciver Crowned With ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

IND-W vs NZ-W, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal

New Zealand look to continue their unbeaten run when they take on India in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup 👊 pic.twitter.com/S55293gvrv — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)