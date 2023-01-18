Having won their opening two matches, the Indian women's U19 team will cross sword with the Scotland women's U19 team at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The match is slated to get underway at Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni. The match will start at 5:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite being the official broadcast partner of the tournament, Star Sports will not be providing live telecast of this game as it is a group-stage contest. Star Sports will only live telecast the semifinal and the final. Fans, nonetheless, can witness this encounter on the FanCode app or website. Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma Continue Blistering Form As India Thrash UAE To Clinch Second Victory in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Hear hear! This is where it has begun for so many superstars of Cricket. Watch out for the next champions to emerge from this tournament. Only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/gyoXD5iVB2@BCCIWomen#ShuruaatYaheenSe https://t.co/JjhKGZdQmR — FanCode (@FanCode) January 15, 2023

