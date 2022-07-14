India face England in the second One-Day International match of the three-game series at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2022 (Thursday) at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will telecast the game for its viewers in India while Prasar Bharati YouTube channel will live stream the match.

See details:

After winning the first game, #TeamIndia will look to grab the series. For England they will try to level the series! #ENGvsIND 🏏 2nd ODI 🗓️ Today ⏰ 5:30 PM onwards..#Live on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) pic.twitter.com/ufQkAkhilk — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)