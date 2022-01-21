The IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 live telecast is available on DD Sports. Fans can tune into DD Sports to watch India vs SA ODI live but it won't be available on DTH platforms. The IND vs SA ODI match will be available on DD Sports exclusively for DD Free Dish & DTT platform users. India vs South Africa Live Score Updates 2nd ODI 2022.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of 2nd ODI between #SAvIND from Paarl, South Africa. LIVE Action on DD Sports📲 https://t.co/oeQlqUMy4R pic.twitter.com/jvtuEx0EkA — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 21, 2022

