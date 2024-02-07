New Zealand dominated Day 3 of the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 thanks to Kane Williamson's 31st test century. The New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on February 7 (Wednesday). The fourth day's play of the NZ vs SA 1st Test has a scheduled time of 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). However, the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 will not be available on TV in India and therefore fans will not watch the live telecast of the NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 on their TV sets. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024. NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024: Kane Williamson Scores Centuries in Both Innings for First Time in His Career.

NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024 Day 4 Cricket Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Day 3 comes to a close with a lead of 528 runs. Kane Williamson (109) following his 30th Test century in the 1st innings with his 31st in the team’s second innings. Catch up on all scores | https://t.co/bum67WNaOD 📲#NZvSA #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/rzhPOiFK1r — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 6, 2024

