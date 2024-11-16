The Oman National Cricket Team will host the Netherlands National Cricket Team in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on November 16, which is also the series decider. The OMA vs NED 3rd T20I Series 2024 will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, and will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there is no official broadcast for OMA vs NED T20I Series 2024 in India. Hence no TV telecast will be available on any TV channels. With the lack of any digital rights for the OMA vs NED T20I Series 2024, fans in India won't be able to catch live streaming of the match. Oman’s Win Over Netherlands Tightens League 2 Race for ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

Oman vs Netherlands 3rd T20I

