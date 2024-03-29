Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)) scored big but managed to win the match by just four runs in their opening match of the IPL 2024 season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also played two close matches and managed to secure one win. Despite the recent form and results RCB and KKR always had fiery encounters in the past and fans can expect the same this season also. Both teams will face each other for the first time in IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the RCB vs KKR match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the RCB vs KKR Match is available on the JioCinema App. ‘Battle of Delhi Boys Soon’ Fans React as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Captured in One Frame at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

