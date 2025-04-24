How to Watch RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar? Get TV Telecast Details of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on April 24. The RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025, and fans can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports Kannada TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch RCB vs RR IPL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would need a subscription, as free streaming is available for a limited time. 'Virat Juice Centre' Virat Kohli Lookalike and Fan in RCB Jersey Sells Juice Outside Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Video Goes Viral.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Live

Away form? 🔥 Home form? Time to flip the script! 🙌 RCB’s been unstoppable on the road — and now, it’s time to bring that winning magic home! 💪 Will today mark as the start of a home domination story? 🏠❤#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvRR | THU, 24th APR, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1,… pic.twitter.com/muoVFFO2Ca — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)