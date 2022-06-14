Sri Lanka are set to face Australia in the 1st ODI of the series on Tuesday, June 14. The match would be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Six would provide live telecast of this game while fans in India can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app.

Australia took the T20I series, but @OfficialSLC salvaged their pride with a fightback in the final T20I 👊 Will we have similar fight in the ODIs, or will @CricketAus take another series? 🤔 1st #SLvAUS ODI LIVE at 2:30 PM today on the #SonySportsNetwork 🕝#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/5S9SADQ3nf — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 14, 2022

