With Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz vying for crucial points, they are determined to deliver their best performance on the field. Mumbai team currently holds the third position on the points tally, closely trailed by UP Warriorz in the fourth spot. Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways again after losing their latest matches in WPL 2024. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 8th, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail Shatters Record With Fastest Delivery Ever in Women’s Cricket

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match Live

An Exciting contest coming your way ⏳ UP Warriorz 🆚 Mumbai Indians 💜 🆚 💙 Who will come up triumphs? #TATAWPL | #GGvMI pic.twitter.com/wYaPYuGQrm — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2024

WPL 2024 Live on Sports 18 Network

