MS Dhoni giving a bike ride to drop one of his security guards to the gate of his farmhouse, while fans near the gate asking for him to come to them once, rather pleading. An old video that have been watched several times now goes viral again as MS Dhoni's birthday approaches. Fans react to it as to them the video is a reminder of the humble nature of of MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's Old Video Of Dropping Security Guard at Farmhouse Gate

Dhoni's Farmhouse is so big that he need bike to drop security guard at the Entrance 😭 PS : Lucky security guard who gets bike ride with Dhoni . pic.twitter.com/l0KS3dkwmj — MAHIYANK ™ (@Mahiyank_78) July 2, 2023

Humble As Always

Humble as always, no wonder people admire and worship #MSDhoni our Mahi ❤️ With this beautiful tweet my day in twitter over. Exceeded twitter daily limit 😔 Urhh Elon 😡 https://t.co/NqcgFJdipc — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) July 2, 2023

Yellove

So Chilled

He is so chilled man , don't care about what others saying somewhere. — Sid 🦭 (@wakeup__sid) July 2, 2023

MS Is An Emotion

Awww. That last sentence of disappointment “haath hila ke chale gaye”. Truly MS is an emotion. #MSDhoni #GOAT𓃵 — Kanishk Sinha 🇮🇳 (@kanishk111) July 3, 2023

So Down to Earth

So down to earth, he is dropping a guard their Aaj ki date mein kon star apne guard ko drop karne jata h — Berlin (@simerdeep21) July 3, 2023

MS Bhai is Just Love

Can't explain my feelings,,, Ms Bhai is just love❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/dApKb8glzm — (Ash) (@Happy86295393) July 3, 2023

