MS Dhoni giving a bike ride to drop one of his security guards to the gate of his farmhouse, while fans near the gate asking for him to come to them once, rather pleading. An old video that have been watched several times now goes viral again as MS Dhoni's birthday approaches. Fans react to it as to them the video is a reminder of the humble nature of of MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's Old Video Of Dropping Security Guard at Farmhouse Gate 

Humble As Always

Yellove

So Chilled

MS Is An Emotion

So Down to Earth

MS Bhai is Just Love

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)