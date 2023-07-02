Ben Stokes played a memorable knock of 155 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground With England's back against the wall with 6 wickets down in the Ashes 2023 2nd Test. He took on a world class bowling attack and hut 9 sixes off them, 3 in consecutive deliveries. Impressed by the knock and also Australia's quality of performance, Virat Kohli takes to twitter and admits that he wasn't joking when he said Ben Stokes is the most competitive bloke he played against. He also appreciated Australia's efforts and called them 'too good'.

Virat Kohli Reacts To Ben Stokes' Remarkable Knock

I wasn’t joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I’ve played against. Innings of the highest quality but Australia is too good at the moment 👍 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2023

