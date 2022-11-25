Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 60 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Set 295 runs to win, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 234 runs in 38 overs. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi picked four wickets while Ibrahim Zadran scored a fine century.

Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka by 60 Runs

A cracking win! 💥 Crucial World Cup Super League points for Afghanistan as they beat Sri Lanka in the first ODI 😍 Scorecard 📝: https://t.co/gYturLqIEm Watch the #SLvAFG series on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/YnPJyED6ur — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)