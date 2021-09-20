The International Cricket Council on Monday dropped a promo for the T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in UAE and Oman. A full promo video is likely to be launched this week. The 15-second video features an animated avatar of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Watch the video here:

🎶 Let the world see, What you can be, Come live the game! 🎶 Stay tuned to our @T20WorldCup channels this week for something VERY special... 🎬🎵👀 #livethegame #t20worldcup pic.twitter.com/OjF3LOvbDc — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2021

However, netizens were not quite pleased to see only Virat Kohli in the video and they questioned the absence of other players. Although it can be understood that Kohli has featured in the video since India is hosting the showpiece event, netizens questioned why players from other countries were not part of this promo.

Check out some reactions to this video, below:

Why this biased behavior?

Promo Is Good. Kohli Is Legend, But Why Only Kohli In Promo? Their Are 16 Teams In The World Cup, U Could Have Kept Westindies As The Winner. Why This Biased Behavior? — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) September 20, 2021

This Babar Azam fan wasn't amused as well:

Why is there no @babarazam258 in this promo? Shame on uu ICC, How accursed you are!!! — Ahmad Mateen Mustafa (@ChaudharyMatee9) September 20, 2021

Sarcasm...

I thought... This is from BCCI sorry hahahaha — Hunza Atheltics Inc. (@HunzaInc) September 20, 2021

'ICC=India'

Only virat this is money power Icc = india — Anas (@AnasHamid56) September 20, 2021

