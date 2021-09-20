The International Cricket Council on Monday dropped a promo for the T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in UAE and Oman. A full promo video is likely to be launched this week. The 15-second video features an animated avatar of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Watch the video here:

However, netizens were not quite pleased to see only Virat Kohli in the video and they questioned the absence of other players. Although it can be understood that Kohli has featured in the video since India is hosting the showpiece event, netizens questioned why players from other countries were not part of this promo.

Check out some reactions to this video, below:

Why this biased behavior?

This Babar Azam fan wasn't amused as well:

Sarcasm...

'ICC=India'

