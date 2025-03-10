India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They defeated New Zealand in the final and were crowned the winners. The tournament saw some exceptional performances from a lot of players from different teams. On that basis, the ICC has revealed the ICC Team of the Tournament for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Michell Santner is chosen as the captain and the team features five Indians. They are Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy. The others are Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Zadran and Matt Henry. India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Congratulate Rohit Sharma and Team For Clinching Title.

ICC Reveals Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament

The much-awaited #ChampionsTrophy Team of the Tournament is here 🤩 A look at the stars who made it ➡️ https://t.co/83j5aSe5J2 pic.twitter.com/1enWUXpJml — ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)