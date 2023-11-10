The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect. ICC in a statement said, "the ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka." "The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course." the statement added. Sri Lanka Cricket Forms New Committee To Uphold Transparency, Integrity And Prevention of Corruption.

Sri Lanka Cricket Suspended

