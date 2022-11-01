After winning the toss and electing to bat, Afghanistan had a stable start as they moved to 42-0 at the end of the powerplay. But since the powerplay ended, the Afghan innings could never gather enough momentum as they kept losing wickets at regular interval and could only post a total of 144-8. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the highest scorer with a 24-ball 28. Wanindu Hasaranga, who was expensive in the last two games, bowled a really good spell in this game and was the pick of the bowlers (3-13). Sri Lanka had a shaky start to the chase, but they quickly started dictating terms thanks to a 42-ball 66 from Dhananjaya de Silva. The Afghan spinners tried to put on their stranglehold but except Rashid Khan (2-31) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-24), nobody could make an impact.

Sri Lanka Stay Alive in Semi-Final Race:

Sri Lanka live to fight another day and knock Afghanistan out of the #T20WorldCup semi-final race.

