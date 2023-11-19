Ahead of much-anticipated ICC World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, CRPF Jawans posted in Jammu and Kashmir were seen cheering for the Indian Cricket team in recent video clip shared by news agency ANI. Expected to be a lavish event, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between Australia and India is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 19, at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the ‘Men in Blue’ aiming to create history by nabbing their third World Cup championship, the eagerly awaited encounter would be reminiscent of the thrilling battle between Australia and India in 2003.

CRPF Jawans Cheer for India’s Victory in ICC World Cup 2023

