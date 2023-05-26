KL Rahul is one of the top cricketers in the country and he surely has a lot of fans, which included a four-year-old who adorably picked him as his favourite player. The little fan named all the IPL captains on a TV screen and upon being asked who is his favourite, he pointed towards KL Rahul. The little boy's father shared the video on social media tagging Rahul and the latter's response is sure to win hearts! Rahul acknowledged the young fan's support and promised to send him a jersey signed by him. 'Been a Season That Will Remain With Me' Krunal Pandya Pens Down Emotional Note After LSG's IPL 2023 Campaign Comes to an End.

KL Rahul Reacts to Young Fan Choosing Him as His Best Player

That's so sweet. ♥️ Drop me a DM with your address. I'd be delighted to give him my signed jersey. https://t.co/akHR1Xpi5e — K L Rahul (@klrahul) May 25, 2023

