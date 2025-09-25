Ravichandran Ashwin, who has recently retired from International cricket and then the IPL has been searching for opportunities in the franchise leagues all around the world. Now, Ashwin is all set to feature in the upcoming BBL 2025-26 in Australia. He has signed for Sydney Thunder and will represent the Western Sydney-based franchise in the Big Bash League. Ashwin shared a message for the fans where he said 'Super pumped to join the Syndey Thunder'. He also cheekily commented 'Like you all call me Ravi in Australia, hopefully in the summer, I'll try and make all of you call me Ash and not Ravi'. 'Lightning Then the Thunder, Now Down Under' Ravi Ashwin Reacts After Joining BBL Team Sydney Thunders Ahead of 2025-26 Season (See Pic).

Ravi Ashwin Shares Message For Sydney Thunders Fans

