Bottom-placed Gulf Giants are set to host second-placed MI Emirates for the next game of the International T20 League (ILT20) 2025. This will be the ninth game for both sides, and it is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 31. Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can also be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Spirit of Cricket! Tom Curran Called Back After Bizarre Run Out by Nicholas Pooran During MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Videos)

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Live

Match 2️⃣6️⃣ Just two games remain for the @GulfGiants & @MIEmirates to make an impact on the points table! While the MI Emirates sit pretty on #2️⃣ on the table with a healthy NRR, the Giants cannot afford to put a foot wrong in their #RaceToThePlayoffs and a win could propel… pic.twitter.com/9YOYFUoCBs — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 31, 2025

