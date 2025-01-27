The 22nd match of the International League T20 (ILT20) will be played between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers on Monday. The 22nd match of the ILT20 2025 will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The blockbuster action will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Andre Russell Showcases Dance Moves After Taking Muhammad Waseem’s Catch During MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming

Match 2️⃣2️⃣ A thrilling match-up to begin a new week! A red-hot Desert Vipers travel to Abu Dhabi to lock horns with MI Emirates.#MIEvDV #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/NQkwNP13vF — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 27, 2025

