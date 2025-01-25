The 18th International League T20 (ILT20) match will be played between Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers. The Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers clash will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The much-awaited clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: David Willey, Jason Holder Lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 30-Run Victory Against Sharjah Warriorz.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming

Match 1️⃣8️⃣ The race to the Top 4 picks up and the Sharjah Warriorz host the in-form Desert Vipers at home. How will the action pan out and who will walk away with 2️⃣ points?#SWvDV #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/HSbWT2SlZu — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 25, 2025

