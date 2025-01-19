Sharjah Warriors will face MI Emirates in a blockbuster action at the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 match on Sunday. The thrilling action between both franchises will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: David Willey, Jason Holder Lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 30-Run Victory Against Sharjah Warriorz.

ILT20 2025 Full Schedule

🚨 SCHEDULE RELEASE 🚨 Mark your calendars! 🗓️ The fixtures for EPIC battles in Season 3 of the #DPWorldILT20 are out! ✅#AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/tuzfIcky0d — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) November 27, 2024

