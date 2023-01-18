Abu Dhabi Knight Riders desperately need a turnaround as they take on Desert Vipers in the International League T20 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The match is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ZeeCinema will be providing live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Zee5 app and website. Wasim Jaffer Says Hardik Pandya Was ‘Robbed’, Explains Why Third Umpire’s Decision Was Wrong To Give Batsman Out During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)