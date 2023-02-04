As we near the business end of the ILT20 2023, it gets more intense as table toppers Desert Vipers will take on Gulf Giants in the next match of International League T20 2023. The game will commence at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Desert Vipers are coming into this match with a win against Dubai Capitals. Meanwhile, Gulf Giants defeated MI Emirates in their previous outing. The important ILT20 2023 match between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants will be telecasted live on Zee Cinema. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Zee5 app or website. Shoaib Malik Receives Guard of Honour on His 500th T20 Match by Rangpur Riders Teammates During BPL 2023 Clash Against Dhaka Dominators (Watch Video).

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming and Telecast Details

