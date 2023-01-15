Sharjah Warriors are set to play on consecutive days and this time they face-off against Desert Vipers in the International League T20 in UAE on Sunday, January 15. The Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors match is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and the start time is slated to be 7;30 Pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While Sharjah Warriors will look to to get out of the loss against MI Emirates, Desert Vipers will look for a winning start. Zee Cinema will provide a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the game on the Zee5 website and app in various regional languages like Tamil. Telegu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam. Sri Lankan Cricketers Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara Suffer Horrible Collision While Fielding During IND vs SL 3rd ODI at Thiruvananthapuram (Watch Video).

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Live Streaming and Telecast Details

