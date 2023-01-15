A shocking incident during the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI at Thiruvananthapuram saw two Sri Lankan fielders Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara collide with each other while trying to field a shot hit by Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli pulled a ball from Chamika Karunaratne in the 43rd over in between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket. Both the fielders anticipated it was their ball but didn't make a call, hence sliding and clashing onto each other. They were badly injured and had to be stretchered off the field. Virat Kohli Does a MS Dhoni! Star India Batter Hits Helicopter Shot for Six in IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Sri Lankan Cricketers Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara Suffer Horrible Collision

Not so good scenes from Trivandrum. Just hoping that the injuries aren’t serious. #INDvsSL#GreenfieldStadium pic.twitter.com/7RhrzHOq18 — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) January 15, 2023

Shocking Incident

Needles rip through the heart seeing what happened to Ashen. Selflessly contributes throwing himself around the field for a year, gets the long awaited chance only to face a horrific collision. Sport at times is cruel.Thoughts with Ashen & Vandersay. #CricketTwitter #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/kkIQPq8ZSw — Aravinthan Arunthavanathan (@Cricket_decoded) January 15, 2023

Bad Injury

Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara have been taken off the field after a nasty collision near the boundary. Both being stretchered off pic.twitter.com/cJSt40URpm — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) January 15, 2023

