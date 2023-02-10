After a finalist in Desert Vipers is confirmed, the race for the second finalist in the International League T20 enters its final stage with Gulf Giants taking on MI Emirates in the Qualifier 2 on Friday, February 10, 2023. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The winner of the match will directly qualify for the final of ILT20 2023 and will face Desert Vipers. The important ILT20 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Gulf Giants and MI Emirates will be telecasted live on ZeeCinema in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. Murali Vijay Slams Sanjay Manjrekar On Twitter, Says 'Some Mumbai Ex-Players Can Never Be Appreciative of the South'.

ILT20 Qualifier 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

