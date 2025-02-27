Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen as their new mentor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The franchise made an official announcement with a special video on its social handle on February 27. The former England cricketer will mentor an IPL team for the first time. Previously, Kevin Pietersen played for the Delhi-based franchise in the 2012 and 2014 IPL editions. After Delhi announced Kevin Pietersen as their new mentor, the former cricketer took to his social handle 'X,' where he said he has the fondest memories with Delhi and is excited for his homecoming. Delhi Capitals Announce Kevin Pietersen As Their New Mentor Ahead of IPL 2025.

Kevin Pietersen Reacts After Becoming New Mentor of Delhi Capitals

I’m so excited to come home to Delhi! I have the fondest memories of my time with Delhi. I love the city, I love the fans and I’ll do everything I can to support the franchise in our quest for the title in 2025! https://t.co/ln2ldwKHAz — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 27, 2025

