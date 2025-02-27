Delhi Capitals have announced former England national cricket team player Kevin Pietersen as their new mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 44-year-old will join Hemang Badani (head coach), Matthew Mott (assistant coach), Munaf Patel (bowling coach) and Venugopal Rao (director of cricket) in the Delhi Capitals backroom. The franchise made its announcement through a special video on its social handles. It is to be noted that they are yet to announce their captain for the IPL 2025. Kevin Pietersen has played for the Delhi Capitals in the two editions of the IPL. In the 2012 edition, the former cricketer smashed 305 runs in eight matches at an impressive average of 61. In the 2014 IPL season, Pietersen made 294 runs in 11 games at an average of 29.40. Delhi Capitals finished at sixth position in the IPL 2024 edition. Delhi won seven matches out of 14 they played in the last edition. With Delhi signing Kevin Pietersen as their new mentor, the franchise will hope to win their first IPL trophy. Delhi Capitals Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by DC at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Kevin Pietersen New Mentor for Delhi Capitals

Tell the world, KP is back home! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/60QdLEiSCX — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 27, 2025

