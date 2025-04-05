There were moments of tension during the NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025, as Pakistan national cricket team star opener Imam-ul-Haq had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after facing just seven deliveries while chasing a target of 265 runs set by the New Zealand national cricket team. It was during the third over of the Pakistan cricket team's innings, when bowler William O’Rourke bowled a delivery that was nudged off-side for a single. The fielder at cover point made a quick throw, aimed at the bowler. But due to an unnatural bounce, the ball slammed into Imam-ul-Haq's helmet, getting stuck in the grill, causing him to have severe pain in his left jaw. Players and medical experts rushed towards the player for some aid and found it best to take him off the field on a stretcher. NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025: New Zealand Batter Mark Chapman Ruled Out of Final ODI Against Pakistan.

Imam-ul-Haq's Injury in NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025:

𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗨𝗻𝘂𝘀𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥: Throw from the Fielder got stuck in the Helmet of Imam, injuring his jaw. Prayers for him.#Imamulhaq #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/60UhxClj9M — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) April 5, 2025

