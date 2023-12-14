During the 1st innings of the 1st test between Australia and Pakistan, the Australian opener Usman Khawaja was spotted wearing a black armband after he was stopped from wearing the ‘Pro-Palestine Shoes’. Due to the rules of ICC, Khawaja was not allowed to wear shoes with 'Pro-Palestine' slogans. The International Cricket Council (ICC) states that one should not display 'Personal Messages' on the field of play. 'All Lives Are Equal..' Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja Shares Strong Message After ICC Objects to His ‘Pro-Palestine Shoes’ (Watch Video)

Usman Khawaja Spotted Wearing A Black Armband

Usman Khawaja is wearing a black armband today, possibly to show solidarity with the ongoing situation in Gaza. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/jIjFIT03dc — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) December 14, 2023

Usman Khawaja with Black Armband

Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband in Support Of Palestine.#Ghaza pic.twitter.com/zkUTDcLE82 — Talk Before Wicket (@TalkB4Wicket) December 14, 2023

