Australian captain Matthew Wade has won the toss and has decided to bowl first in the 3rd T20I against India in Guwahati on November 28. Australia has made a few changes as Travis Head, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson and Aaron Hardie have made their place in the playing XI. India has made a single change to the playing XI as they have included Avesh Khan instead of Mukesh Kumar. How To Watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of India vs Australia T20I Match With Time in IST

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Toss Report

Have a Look at the Playing XI for Both Sides

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bihsnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C)(Wk), Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

