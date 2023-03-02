Australia have been bowled out for 197 in the 1st innings of IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Usman Khawaja 60(147) was the top scorer for the Australian team. Meanwhile, for the Indian side, Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets. Ravi Ashwin and Umesh Yadav on the hand got three each. Earlier India were bowled out for 109 in the 1st innings. The visitors currently have an 88-run lead. Umesh Yadav Completes 100 Test Wickets in India, Uproots Mitchell Starc's Off-Stump (Watch Video).

Australia - 197/10

Australia lose their last six wickets for only 11 runs! Can India continue their momentum in the second innings?#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 https://t.co/FFaPxt9fIY pic.twitter.com/7TapXdeu5k — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)